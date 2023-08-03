31 Or 13? US Woman's Radiant Skin Makes Internet Guess Her Real Age

An American woman named Lyn is the internet’s new sensation due to her age-defying skin. Lyn’s stunning pictures are making everyone wonder what her skincare secrets are. Her skin is spot-free and wrinkle-free. Lyn has shared a video on TikTok, where she revealed that she is 31 years old, but people think she is 13. It is because she looks younger than her actual age. Lyn has also revealed that she is the mother to three children, but many people mistake her for her 7-year-old son’s sister. Lyn’s other child is 13 years old. In another video, Lyn posed with her husband, who is three years older than her and is 6.6 ft in height. Lyn is just 5.4 ft in height; and owing to her youthful look, people often mistake them as a father-daughter duo.

Social media users expressed their apprehensions in the comments section. One of the users commented, “Girl, are you in danger?”. While another added, “She looks like a child next to him!". Another wrote, “Ikr I was confused asf." She had then posted a clip showing herself blowing 1 and 3 candles out on a birthday cake. “What planet are you from? 30 WHAT?" someone commented on that video.

In another video, Lyn was seen cuddling up to her husband. Lyn wrote in the caption “I’ve done the whole guess our #agegap thing before and I don’t think I have the energy for it again; haha so yes it’s 3 years." Lyn keeps posting dance videos along with her husband on social media and users have frequently pointed out their age difference.

Others were more interested to know Lyn’s skincare regime and claimed it must be why she has such a youthful glow. Lyn has denied these claims in another Tik Tok video and explained that her skincare process is embarrassingly bad. “I just use whatever body wash I have on my face and that’s it," she laughed.