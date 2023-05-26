35-year-old California Resident Leaves City Hustle To Live In Hawaii Treehouse

It is a dream for most of us to leave behind the urban grind and hustle and embrace a peaceful life surrounded by nature. The strong urge to disconnect from the constant chaos, noise and pollution and instead be surrounded by the chirp of the birds and lush green. Breaking the norm is one man from California who quit his supermarket job and decided to lead a remote lifestyle away from digitisation and live in Hawaii. His journey to reconnect with nature is truly inspiring and may motivate you too to pull the plug on fast-paced city life.

Robert Breton, a 35-year-old, ditched his cashier life at a supermarket in Northern California and chose to relocate to Hawaii. In 2011 he had begun travelling around the country to find a perfect place to build his abode and finally, in 2020 he bought a quarter of an acre of land in Hawaii amidst the wilderness. The plot along with the building materials summed up to more than Rs 24 lakhs. The man who believes in preserving nature now lives a comfortable and sustainable life.

In two years, he erected a 200 square-feet tree house which is 40 feet above the ground. It has a living room, a bedroom, a bathroom with shower, toilet and hot water. He grows a majority of his food in the greenhouse like sweet potatoes, kale and other greens. He has installed solar panels for electricity, kitchen and Wi-fi to access the internet.

Check out his recent reel here-

top videos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Breton (@theinfinitecup)

The video has garnered more than 26,000 views on Instagram and people are mighty impressed with his off-the-grid lifestyle. Many supported his way of living and expressed their desire to do so too. One social media user commented, “It’s my absolute dream to live that life and in a few years I totally will be. I will find a way to make it happen.” Another one wrote, “I hear you loud and clear! It’s impressive what you have done, in such a short time.” Appreciating his hard work, one individual commented, “You’re amazing! Keep up the good work.”