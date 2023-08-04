36-year-old Russian Girl Finds Love Of Her Life On A Trip To Vrindavan

Vrindavan, known as the city of religion, holds great significance for millions of people. Not just from India but it also attracts numerous devotees from around the globe. Among them was a devoted individual from Russia who came to Vrindavan to seek blessings and have a darshan. However, something occurred that made her decide to stay back at this holy place.

The 36-year-old Russian girl, Yuna, found herself falling in love with a local man, 35 years old. Their affection for each other grew so deep that they eventually decided to get married. Yuna’s devotion to Lord Krishna and the spiritual charm of Vrindavan played a significant role in drawing her to this sacred place. She crossed paths with Rajkaran, who had been residing in Vrindavan for two decades, dutifully serving cows as per his guru’s instructions.

After marrying according to Hindu customs, Yuna embraced cow service alongside Rajkaran in Vrindavan. As they worked together, their bond deepened and they fell in love with each other. In April 2023, they formalised their love by getting married in Delhi with Hindu rituals. Now, they spend their days tending to cows and, in the evenings, they feed people near the ISKCON temple in Vrindavan, offering religious books and sandalwood.

Despite Rajkaran not having received any formal education and being unfamiliar with Hindi, the language of love between him and Yuna bridges any communication gap. Since her marriage, Yuna has wholeheartedly embraced Indian culture, adorning herself with vermilion, wearing a mangal sutra around her neck and anklets on her feet.

Similarly, the heartwarming story of Christen Liebert, a woman from Sweden, proves that love has no boundaries. Despite the vast distance of nearly 6,000 kilometres, she travelled to India to marry the love of her life, Pawan Kumar from Uttar Pradesh’s Etah, whom she met on Facebook.