400-Year-Old Skeleton Of ‘Vampire Child’ Discovered In Poland

Archaeologists in Poland have made a chilling discovery as they found the remains of a 400-year-old skeleton belonging to a young child buried in a weird manner, face-down with an iron padlock on its foot. Reportedly, the kid was believed to be a ‘vampire child’ by the villagers and such burial practice was done to calm villagers’ fears and prevent the dead from rising from the grave, reported The Daily Mail. The archaeological team from the University of Nicolaus Copernicus in Torun found the site in the village of Pien, Poland, the child’s remains were found with 30 other remains at the same location.

The anthropologists believe child was between 5 to 7 years old and they found the remains in an unmarked grave within the necropolis, a term derived from Greek, which means city of the dead. This is the same location where a ‘vampire woman’ was found buried last year. The woman’s big toe was padlocked and a sickle was placed across her neck, to prevent resurrection from the grave.

As per researcher Dariusz Polinski, families followed such rituals on the bodies of their deceased loved ones. He further explained, “The padlock under the foot symbolises the closing of a stage of life and is meant to protect against the return of the deceased, which was probably feared. Such practices originated in folk beliefs and are sometimes described as anti-vampiric.”

Polinski shared that burying certain bodies face-down prevented the deceased from harming the humans.

An investigation revealed that the child’s burial site had been tampered and a section of the remains was removed. When and for what purpose it was removed, remains uncertain. Reportedly, near the child’s grave, another grave consisting of a group of five children was excavated. One of these corpses had a green coloured jaw fragment.

Archaeologists also found more than 30 additional burial sites, including a pregnant woman. Magdalena Zagrodzka, a representative from the university said, “The foetus was determined to be roughly 5-6 months old. This is surprising because the bones of children of this age are poorly mineralized, so they are usually not preserved."

In 2015, archaeologists stumbled upon five skeletons, among them, sickles were placed into the throats of two adults, a man aged between 35 to 44 and an adult woman around 35 to 39. Another older woman, whose age was between 50 to 60 years, was laid to rest with a sickle placed across her hips, along with a medium-sized stone at her throat.