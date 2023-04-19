42 Km Run In Saree And Orange Sneakers: Odisha Woman Wows World At UK Marathon

If you are determined, nothing can stop you to achieve your goal, not even your age or any external factors. A UK-based Odia woman has proved this by completing a marathon wearing a saree. She ran the country’s “second largest Manchester Marathon”, sporting a silk saree from her native state. Carrying her “cultural identity” on her shoulders, Madhusmita Jena Das finished off the marathon in 4 hours and 50 minutes on Sunday. The woman, who is reportedly 41, did not break into a sweat, running in a red Khandua saree and orange sneakers. Making the people of Odisha “proud,” Madhusmita covered 42 km in the marathon at Manchester in around five hours.

Her story came to light after a Twitter user shared a picture of her, along with an inspirational note. Describing it as a “great gesture”, the Twitter user wrote, “An Odia living in Manchester, UK ran the UK’s second largest Manchester Marathon 2023 wearing a Sambalpuri Saree! What a great gesture indeed… Loved her spirit. Sambalpur has a distinct inclusive cultural identity that arises from the strong association of the tribal and folk communities which have been coexisting for centuries. This is a tough phase. Let’s keep up with peace and harmony.”

However, in the comments, many corrected the user, stating that it was a Khandua silk saree from Orissa that Madhusmita was wearing.

In the pictures, Madhusmita can be seen running, while flashing her beautiful smile at the camera. She looks happy, running among dozens of men. Another picture shows the scenario after the marathon concluded. In it, Madhusmita can be seen flaunting a medal for the camera.

An Odia living in Manchester, UK ran the UK’s second largest Manchester Marathon 2023 wearing a Sambalpuri Saree ! What a great gesture indeed 👏Loved her spirit 👍#Sambalpur you have a distinct inclusive cultural identity that arises from the strong association of the… pic.twitter.com/zqsUtQcO4e — dD@$h (@dashman207) April 18, 2023

The official Twitter handle of an NGO based in UK for Indians also shared a picture and a video, wherein Madhumita can be seen on the marathon track. The clip shows Madhusmita running along with other participants in the silk saree, while people in the background cheer for her. While sharing the post, the Twitter page wrote in the caption, “Madhusmita Jena, an Indian living in Manchester, UK, comfortably runs the Manchester marathon 2023 in a lovely Sambalpuri Saree. While proudly showcasing her Indian heritage, she also presents an inviting perspective on the quintessential Indian attire.”

Madhusmita Jena, an Indian living in Manchester, UK, comfortably runs Manchester marathon 2023 in a lovely Sambalpuri SareeWhile proudly showcasing her Indian heritage, she also presents an inviting perspective on the quintessential #Indian attire@HCI_London @iglobal_news pic.twitter.com/Thp9gkhWRz— 🇬🇧FISIUK 🇮🇳(Friends of India Soc Intl UK) (@FISI_UK) April 17, 2023

Several users lauded her spirit and zeal. Innumerable Indians expressed in the comments section how proud they are. A user commented, “Excellent…proud moment for all Odia people.”

Excellent 👏👏 proud moment for all Odia people,👍🙏😊— Chandu Patel (@ChanduP85467255) April 18, 2023

So far, the video has been viewed more than 18 thousand times.

