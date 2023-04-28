45-Year-old Man Dies After Completing London Marathon In 3 Hours

Life is a gift that should be appreciated and cherished each day because the uncertainties of life can’t be predicted. There have been several instances where you meet a person one day and, a few hours later, hear the news of their demise. A similar incident happened when a 45-year-old experienced runner, Steve Shanks, who completed the London Marathon on Sunday, died shortly after the race.

He had completed the race in three hours and passed away while travelling home to Nottinghamshire. However, the exact cause of death hasn’t been revealed yet. Steve lived in Bingham, Nottingham, and was a very experienced runner who had completed many marathons in his life. He finished the London Marathon in 2:53:26.

The marathon’s official social media page broke the news of Steve’s death and also added that a fundraising page for the Multiple Sclerosis Society had been set up in Steve’s honour. In the statement regarding Steve’s demise, the marathon page said, “He was more than just a runner, he was a musician, a knitter, and a renowned quizzer possessed of extensive knowledge of terrible pop music. He was a loving husband and soulmate of his wife Jess, a treasured son and son-in-law, and a much-loved friend. He will be greatly missed and always in our hearts and memories."

The news has completely broken Steve’s wife, Jess, who said that Steve’s passing was sudden and out of the blue, he was returning home after spending the day participating in the London Marathon. She said that the news of her husband’s demise has left her devastated and shocked. She further added that the details of Steve’s funeral will be out soon, whenever they are finalised.

People who knew Steve have been deeply saddened by this incident. Many of them who knew him described him as a person with a great heart. His fans also rushed to Twitter to pay their condolences to him. One user wrote, “This is incredibly sad. Thoughts are with his family and friends." Another said, “Awful news. Steve was such a healthy person too. Love to his family and friends."

