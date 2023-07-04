46-year-old Mom With 800 Tattoos Banned From Her Children's School

Reports of people getting banned from pubs, schools and many places due to excessive tattoos on their bodies has come to the fore quite a lot lately. Now, a 46-year-old mother, who has more than 800 tattoos on her body, is going through the same.

Melissa Sloan from Wales, who doesn’t hold a Guinness World Record but believes she is the “world’s most tattooed person", has been banned from many public spaces, including parlours, schools and pubs, among others. And most surprisingly, she has been banned from work as well.

“I can’t get a job. They won’t have me. I applied for a job cleaning toilets where I live and they won’t have me because of my tattoos," Melissa told Daily Star.

In fact, she also struggles with watching her own children play in the school as she has been barred from entering the premises. She alleged that she had to observe her children play from outside the window because her “alternative appearance prevents people from seeing past it".

Even getting tattooed has become problematic for her, as tattoo artists have refused to work on her face, fearing her excessive addiction to ink. Melissa’s entire face is filled with tattoos, featuring intricate designs of flowers and crucifixes that span across her cheeks, chin, and forehead.

Unsatisfied with just one layer, she proceeded to ink over the existing designs until her face was covered twice. Since then, she has repeated this process a third time and now believes she possesses the most inked face in the world. She confesses to being “addicted" to tattoos and acquires three new designs each week, with the help of her partner in order to minimise costs.

Melissa has plans to continue getting tattoos on her body. “I could do a bit more on my legs perhaps, I’ll go blackout in the end - once you go over it enough times it won’t work, it goes black or blue," she said.