48 Years After Rape And Murder Of Sharron Prior, Canadian Police Solve The Case

The high-profile rape and murder case of a 16-year Canadian teenager Sharron Prior in 1975 has been solved. Police in Longueuil, Quebec, said that Franklin Maywood Romine murdered teenager Sharron Prior in the Montreal suburb. According to WCHS-TV, Police have cited DNA evidence, which allowed them to be 100% certain that Romine was the murderer and rapist of Prior. Police also came to know that Romine was one of the family members of Prior. He died in 1982 under mysterious circumstances and was buried in West Virginia.

The rape and murder of Prior had gone unsolved since she disappeared on March 29, 1975. She had gone to meet friends at a pizza parlour near her home in Montreal’s Pointe-St-Charles neighbourhood. Her body was recovered three days later in a wooded area in Longueuil, on Montreal’s South Shore. Law enforcement authorities investigated more than 100 suspects over the years, but never made any arrests.

There is a documentary titled COLD CASE: The Murder of Sharron Prior on the Youtube channel Under The Ash Tree. This documentary sheds more light on many other aspects of her life like her caring nature, love for animals, and caring for stray creatures. She wanted to become a Veterinarian. On March 29, 1975, she spent the day painting the Easter eggs and then completed some of her pending work. She had then gone to meet friends at the pizza parlour but never reached there. Prior’s family was also tensed about it and then one day, her mother received the most shocking news. The news stated that Prior’s body was found by a beekeeper named Jacques Beltran in his apiary. Watch the documentary here-

A user revealed another piece of information about the rapist Romine. He commented that Romine could also be responsible for the killing of Tammy Leakey. According to Theresaallore.com, Tammy, a 12-year-old girl had disappeared on the evening of March 12, 1981. She was sent by her mother to buy milk for coffee and some candy bars. Her body was recovered by 73-year-old Ewing Tait. According to the autopsy report, Tammy was strangulated with a length of rope or electrical wire.