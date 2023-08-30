5-Year-Old Recites Hanuman Chalisa In Record Time, President Murmu Wants To Meet Him

Meet Geetansh Goyal, a 5-year-old boy from Bathinda, Punjab, who has etched his name in history with his astonishing talent and sheer dedication. At his tender age, he has accomplished something truly incredible. He recited the Hanuman Chalisa in record time and set a new benchmark that’s nothing short of remarkable. Geetansh’s exceptional prowess has even touched the heart of President Droupadi Murmu, who extended an invitation to him at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

He achieved the seemingly impossible task of reciting the Hanuman Chalisa in just 1 minute and 54 seconds when he was a mere 4 years and three months old. The inspiring achievement has left people astounded, and admiration for Geetansh’s remarkable feat has poured in from all corners. His accomplishment has also earned him an appreciation certificate from the prestigious India Book of Records.

A 5-year-old child from Bathinda, Geetansh Goyal recites Hanuman Chalisa in record time. For the feat, he has received an appreciation certificate from the 'India Book of Records'.

He’s not only been recognized on the national level but he has also earned the prestigious title of Title of Grandmaster in Records Breaking from the World Records University.

Geetansh's father, Dr Vipin Goyal says, "Yesterday we received a phone call from Rashtrapati Bhawan stating that a mail has been sent to us and that our child will be meeting the President…We felt very happy…We are feeling very proud…"

In an interview with ANI, Geetansh Goyal’s father, Vipin Goyal, expressed that the entire family is overwhelmed by him getting a phone call from Rashtrapati Bhawan. It was a moment that filled the family with immense pride for their son. The person who contacted them mentioned that a mail was to them, which reportedly stated that Geetash bagged the golden opportunity to meet the President. The father of the talented son added that everyone in their family was overjoyed by the gesture made by the President. “He (Geetansh Goyal) won the gold medal and on August 30, we were invited by the President. God has blessed the child," concluded the father.

In an age where determination, faith, and hard work often take a backseat to digital distractions, Geetansh Goyal’s exceptional accomplishment stands as a shining example of what can be achieved with dedication.