5-Year-Old's Flawless Skating Wearing Kasavu Saree Is Pure Onam Swag

Skating is one such sport where balance is everything. It requires years of practice to master the tricks and techniques of smooth skating. If we look at the global circuits, athletes are often spotted wearing light costumes to make their tasks easy and to maintain balance. But did you ever imagine a person skating while wearing a saree? A little girl from Kochi has taken the internet by storm by doing so. A photographer named Navaf Sharafudheen dropped a clip of the never-seen-before performance on Instagram.

In the video, the five-year-old toddler named Airah Aymen Khan, dressed in Kerala’s traditional kasavu saree, could be seen showing off her skating skills at the Loop, which is a backyard skatepark in Kochi. The post comes at a time when the people of Kerala are celebrating the auspicious Onam festival. It surfaced on Instagram on August 28, just a day ahead of Thiruvonam, which marks the main day of the 10-day occasion.

The video opens with Airah seamlessly moving on the concrete skating rink. She was seen changing the position of her legs after reaching the endpoint of the surface. The adorable girl also shared a fist bump with the photographer, who was filming her performance.

Highlighting the flamboyance of Airah, Sharafudheen titled the video, “Onam Swag.” Since being dropped on Instagram, it has received more than 3 million views and as many as 5 lakh likes.

Viewers were left stunned after watching the unique approach. One user was quick to acknowledge, “This is the coolest thing I saw today! Happy Onam.” Another one found the performance nothing but “crazy.” Overwhelmed by Airah’s talent, a person said, “She has a beautiful future.” A concerned viewer suggested Airah wear a helmet and other necessary gear while skating to ensure her safety.

As per the posts on her Instagram handle, Airah seems to have been practising skating for quite some time now. Her skills and techniques are no less than a professional player. She is a popular face in the social media community, having more than 3,000 followers on Instagram. In most of her posts, Airah was seen demonstrating her talent for skating. In some of her posts, Airah was seen taking part in some local skating competitions. She was also spotted grinding on the techniques of water skating.