500-year-old Grocery List Of Sculptor Michelangelo With Illustrations Viral

Intriguing even in its triviality, small artefacts from history become viral these days, thanks to the advent of social media. A similar viral social media post showcases a grocery list reportedly from the 16th century, offering a fascinating glimpse into history.

According to reports, the viral grocery list circulating on the internet is attributed to the legendary Italian sculptor, painter and architect Michelangelo. The picture displays an extensive list of various foods, each accompanied by small drawings, suggesting the sculptor’s attention to detail. The entire list is meticulously penned on yellowed, aged paper, hinting at its long years of existence.

The image of this list was shared on Twitter by the account @Massimo, generating 416 likes, 95.4K views and numerous retweets. The tweet provided more information about the artefact and included a link, stating, “You can’t sculpt or paint like Michelangelo, but you can eat like him. This XVI-century handwritten list of 15 grocery items with accompanying illustrations was made by Michelangelo, most likely because his servant was illiterate. Read more: https://buff.ly/2Gmqo10."

Several social media users commented on the tweet. One user said, “Can’t beat this level of artistry! Coming in for a landing, Control Tower, just one question: what’s on the menu tonight?" Another netizen commented, “Now we use emojis to do the same thing," while a third user shared their opinion on the sculptor, stating, “This is proof that he was a bit eccentric. No one I know makes a grocery list and makes little illustrations of food."

As per the information provided by the website Atlas Obscura, the list is 500 years old and is currently housed in the museum Casa Buonarroti in Florence, Italy. It is believed that the illustrations were intended for Michelangelo’s illiterate servant. The menu suggests the sculptor was planning a feast, comprising bread rolls, herring, bowls of salad, anchovies, stewed fennel, ravioli pasta and wine.