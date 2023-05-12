50,000 Crystals And Counting: The Most Dazzling Wedding Dress You'll Ever See

This wedding gown is not just any ordinary bridal dress; it’s a head-turning masterpiece that is also setting a world record. The outfit, which debuted during the Si Sposaitalia Collezioni fashion show in Milan on April 14, has now broken the world record for having the most crystals on a wedding dress, reported Guinness World Records. It was adorned with an astounding 50,890 Swarovski crystals. The dress was created by an Italian bridal shop Michela Ferriero which specialises in “luxury and bespoke wedding dresses".

The record-breaking dress features a tight-fitting silhouette, a sweetheart neckline, and transparent material that perfectly showcases the intricate crystal work. Even the gloves have been adorned with crystals to ensure the bride sparkles in all her movements. The creation of the dress was a laborious process that took four months of planning, research, and dedication.

New record: Most crystals on a wedding dress - 50,890 achieved by Michela Ferriero (Italy) 💎It took over 200 hours to individually sew each Swarovsky diamond onto this amazing dress 😱 pic.twitter.com/LXys3lfp5l — Guinness World Records (@GWR) May 10, 2023

The designer, Michaela Ferriero, worked with a team of experts, including a pattern maker and a team of seamstresses, to bring the design to life. Extra care was taken to create the dress’s foundation, as it had to hold thousands of crystals. The individual crystals were sewn onto the tulle base of the dress, the crystal fringes on the bodice, the gloves, and the crystal chains on the back to provide a cascade of light. Each crystal was sewn onto the dress by hand, which took a painstaking 200 working hours.

The dress was worn by model Marche Gelany Cav-alcante on the day of the show, and it received an overwhelming response from the audience. As per Guinness World Records guidelines, all crystals used must be genuine, commercially available, and have a certificate of quality and authenticity. Michela Ferriero, the co-founder and designer of the brand, expressed her gratitude and said that dreams can come true when you have your loved ones on your side.

The Michela Ferriero brand’s record-breaking wedding dress is a testament to their dedication to creating unforgettable and high-quality dresses that are considered works of art. The dress is sure to never be overlooked in the bridal fashion industry.