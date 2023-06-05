54-Year-Old Becomes Mother After Spending Rs 1 Crore On 21 Failed Rounds Of IVF

After going through 25 years of unsuccessful IVF treatments, a Scottish mother has finally experienced the miracle of giving birth. Helen Dalglish, who endured a total of 21 rounds of IVF and spent over £100,000 (more than Rs 1 crore), has expressed immense happiness as she welcomed her daughter, Daisy Grace. Despite enduring years of emotional pain, the 54-year-old never lost hope of becoming a mother.

Helen expressed her profound sentiments saying, “Once you have that little miracle in your arms, the 25 years fade away. I would look at my growing bump and wonder if it was all a dream. Even now, as I gaze at her, I can’t quite believe I’m a mother-it feels surreal."

Helen, originally from Glasgow, moved to Cyprus in her twenties and began trying to conceive with her husband when she was 28 years old. After their return to Scotland, medical examinations revealed no apparent issues and they were diagnosed with “unexplained infertility".

While tests conducted in Cyprus highlighted a potential concern regarding the position of Helen’s uterus, she mentioned that medical professionals in Scotland did not find it worrisome. The couple initially underwent four intrauterine insemination procedures, where sperm is directly placed into the womb, but unfortunately, these attempts were unsuccessful. Subsequently, they transitioned to IVF.

Due to the limitations of the National Health Service (NHS), the couple received only one free round of treatment. Over the next two decades, they persevered through a series of privately-funded attempts, despite generating high-quality embryos that failed to result in a successful pregnancy. Helen, however, remained determined and could still envision the day she would hold her baby. She acknowledged the emotional, physical and financial toll it took on them at times.

At times, the couple decided to take breaks lasting a year or two from their fertility treatments. Since their diagnosis was “unexplained infertility", they explored alternative approaches such as yoga, meditation and alternative health practices, hoping that by letting go and focusing on other aspects of life, pregnancy would occur naturally.

The disappointment of failed attempts hit them hard, causing devastation akin to the loss of a loved one. Helen experienced a couple of weeks of emotional distress but then motivated herself to persevere, recognising that if she truly desired to have a baby, she needed to stay determined. She made a conscious effort to put the failed attempts behind her and approach each new round as a fresh start.