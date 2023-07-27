6.5-billion-year-old Fossilised Dinosaur Eggs Found In Madhya Pradesh's Dhar

In January this year, the Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh made headlines after palaeontologists discovered close to 256 fossilised dinosaur eggs in 92 nests. This discovery indicated that millions of years ago, the Narmada Valley served as a dinosaur hatchery zone. And now, almost after 6 months, newly discovered fossilised dinosaur eggs have been found once again in Dhar. The Forest Department is taking steps to retrieve them and hand them over to a panel of scientists for further research.

According to Santosh Ranchhore, a Sub-Divisional Officer with the Forest Department, searches and investigations for fresh dinosaur egg fossils have been ongoing over the past few months. Dinosaur specialists joined the Forest Department’s employees in the search as well. This effort has now been successful. These newfound ones are thought to be the eggs of predatory dinosaurs that were carnivorous, according to Ranchhore.

25 fossils of dinosaur eggs have been found in three places on the banks of the Baghain River in the village of Bagh in the last few days. Ranchhore also said that the fossils of the newly excavated eggs are different in size from the bunch found in January and hence, it can be estimated that these belong to a different dinosaur breed, probably carnivorous. According to estimates, they are 6.5 billion years old. But everything won’t become clear until after an investigation. They will be inspected in Chandigarh and Lucknow’s research facilities.

Meanwhile, since Dhar is now attracting even international attention due to the discoveries, the Forest Department is now considering building a Dinosaur Fossil Park in the garden.

