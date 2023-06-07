6-Feet-Tall Man Spends Rs 88 Lakh To Increase His Height

In a quest for physical proportion and greater confidence, Brian Sanchez, a bodybuilder from Georgia, USA, made headlines. He spent a whopping £86,000 (over Rs 88 lakh) to increase his height by seven inches, reported the U.S. Sun. Despite already standing at an impressive 6 feet, the 33-year-old felt that his towering physique was lacking the harmony he desired. It all started when Sanchez, known for his hulking figure, noticed a stark discrepancy between his upper body and his relatively shorter legs. “I realized that my legs were always looking weird, and I didn’t know what it was," Sanchez shared. A chance comparison to his taller brother-in-law led him to the realization that his legs were the culprit.

Feeling like a “huge thumb” or the Thumb Men from Spy Kids and determined to find a solution, he embarked on a journey that would forever change his stature. After extensive research, Sanchez stumbled upon the concept of leg lengthening surgeries and found it to be the answer to his concerns. “As soon as I saw it, I thought, ‘Okay, I guess this is what I’m doing’," he explained. With his mind made up, Sanchez boarded a plane bound for Turkey, where he sought treatment at the Live Life Taller clinic.

The arduous journey began with his first operation in December 2022. The surgical process involved breaking the tibia and fibula, inserting a rod inside the bones, and securing them with screws. External fixators were used to connect the bone segments, resulting in open wounds that required constant care and attention. Sanchez’s determination prevailed as he diligently followed the post-surgery routine, which included turning a bolt on the fixators multiple times daily.

Months later, in March this year, Sanchez underwent a second operation to lengthen his femur. This procedure set him back an additional £56,000 (Rs 57.5 Lakh) but promised to bring him closer to his desired height. The recovery process was smoother than expected, with minimal pain reported during the stretching of his legs. By the end of the entire ordeal, Sanchez had successfully gained remarkable three-and-a-half inches in height.

Currently wheelchair-bound, Sanchez eagerly awaits his full recovery and the chance to stand tall at around 6 feet 7 inches. He envisions a future where he can fully embrace his newfound height, not only for aesthetic purposes but also to experience a different perspective on the world. “It’s a lot of fun just seeing the world in a slightly different perspective," he remarked.

While some may question the necessity and the hefty price tag associated with his decision, Sanchez holds no regrets. He is optimistic that the results will bring him the satisfaction and confidence he sought. As he eagerly awaits a reunion with his wife, who is significantly taller, Sanchez anticipates the joy of embracing her from a higher vantage point.