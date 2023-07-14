6-foot-long Skeleton Found On Australia Beach, Internet Says They're 'Mermaid Bones'

An astonishing discovery was made on a beach in Keppel Sands in Queensland, Australia, says a report in Daily Star. People stumbled upon a bone structure that left them in shock. A 34-year-old Bobbi-Lee Oates, who was taking a stroll on the beach, managed to capture a photo of the skeleton, now being called “Mermaid bones". At first glance, Oates couldn’t tell if she had come across the decomposed remains of a human or an entirely new species.

In the pictures that have surfaced online, the elongated body of the skeleton is clearly visible, along with the rib cage and spinal cord. Additionally, there is a skull resembling that of a human. Many people have been referring to it as the bones of a mermaid. However, this claim lacks support, as mermaids are fictional characters often depicted in films. Oates described the creature’s body as approximately six feet long.

Initially, they mistook it for a human bone. Oates stopped to closely examine the structure and dispel his confusion. She stated that it had a skull the size of a human, complete with a long jaw. The creature’s hair had a similar colour to that of a cow or kangaroo, but much of it was missing due to decomposition, she added. It resembled a mermaid but with hair and seemed to have a tail or some sort of limb.

Oates further said, “We were shocked because it looked human to start with." However, when she shared these pictures on Facebook, she suggested that the bones might belong to aquatic mammals such as dolphins, whales, orcas or porpoises.

After she posted the pictures online, one user said, “You just caught a mermaid." Another agreed and commented, “That’s a mermaid."

Rob Deaville, the Project Manager for the UK Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme at the Zoological Society of London, expressed his opinion on the matter, stating, “Definitely looks like a small cetacean to me." He added that since he was not acquainted with the specific region or the typical species inhabiting it, he couldn’t provide any further insight.