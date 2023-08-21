6-year-old UP Boy Solves Map Of India Puzzle In Less Than 2 Mins, Sets Record

A 6-year-old, named Abhaas Kumar, hailing from Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, has captured the attention of the internet as he displays astounding potential by creating a world record in the jigsaw puzzle. Abhaas’s accomplishment at such a young age has left many in awe and serves to be an inspirational story highlighting that with a little push in the right direction at a young age by parents, passion and sheer determination, a child can do wonders.

Abhaas Kumar recently registered his name in the International Book of Records after he connected the jigsaw puzzle of a map of India in just 1 minute and 55 seconds. He has been honoured with a medal and a certificate was issued to him for his extraordinary feat at such a young age.

In a conversation with News18, Abhaas Kumar talked about his love for puzzles. He revealed that he started solving puzzles at the age of three. He loved such games where things had to be solved. After some time, his parents brought him a puzzle of a map of India. The first time the prodigious youngster solved it was with his father’s help. Later, he continued to practise. As shared by him, he aspires to be a doctor in the future and is adamant to continue his relationship with puzzle-solving.

Abhaas Kumar’s father, Sunil Kumar shared that right from the beginning, the little one has been interested in games. His cognitive abilities and curiosity made him more interested in solving puzzles and crosswords than playing games on the smartphone. Because of this, his parents always encouraged him.

Abhaas’s mother, Neha Kumar revealed that both her children are extremely fond of assembling toys. In today’s times, when children are keen on playing interactive games online or watching TV, Abhaas prefers to immerse himself in puzzle-solving and as parents, they feel relieved. Ther young lad has amassed much attention on the internet and is serving as an example and an inspiration to people of all ages.