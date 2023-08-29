60-year-old Man Catches Cobra Found In Vegetable Market In Jharkhand

Bonds between animals and humans are very common to see, especially on social media where we often stumble upon such videos. But in some cases, the animal can be deadly and unpredictable. Despite that, some humans are brave enough to handle those animals. A video, where an elderly man can be seen catching a snake found in a vegetable market, is going viral online.

The video is coming from Godda district, Jharkhand. It shows that an elderly man is trying to catch a snake that has been found in a vegetable shop under a sack of potatoes. People surround the old man, looking at the scene in wonder as he tries to capture the snake. The reports said that the snake is a cobra, one of the deadliest species of snake on the planet. The people around give their own suggestions but the man seems to know what he is doing. He pins the head of the snake with his stick and then grabs its slithering body with his bare hand.

A News18 reporter interviewed the old man who successfully captured the snake. His name is Mohammad Khalil and he is a resident of the Gamharia village. The 60-year-old Khalil said that he captures snakes and releases them in the jungle later. According to Khalil, he used to be a snake charmer. The elderly man has been doing this for forty years. When the snake was found, the people of the market approached him to deal with the snake. He added that a man could die if bitten by the snake he caught.

According to reports, Khalil has stopped working as a snake charmer for the past two years because people are more interested in watching snakes on their mobile phones. He helps the people around him if they ever encounter a snake and after capturing it, he leaves it in a forest. He further said that there is an art in catching snakes.