60-Year-Old Man Preserves Mother's Corpse For 6 Years To Collect Her Pension

A 60-year-old man in Italy lived with his mother’s body for 6 years not out of love, grief or shock but because of his selfishness. According to a report in the Mirror, the name of the deceased woman was Helga Maria Hengbarth who died six years ago at the age of 86. Until recently, her son kept the body of his mother in the house and lived with her. He told the neighbours that his mum had gone to her home in Germany.

The son preserved the woman’s corpse only so that he could collect the pension in her name. In 6 years, he got about £156,000 i.e. more than Rs 1.59 crore using the dead body of his mother.

The incident came to light when authorities broke into the woman’s apartment in Italy’s Veneto region. The Italian authorities got suspicious after they found that Helga didn’t claim anything from her health card for the last 6 years. There was no record of her claiming anything on her health card even during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Mirror report.

When they raided the house, the 60-year-old son was not there but the police found Helga’s dead body wrapped, mummified and packed on the bed. After the autopsy was ordered by prosecutors Bruno Bruni and Alberto Sergi, it was discovered that Helga had already died 6 years ago. The son, who was not present in the house during the raid by authorities later turned himself in to the police.

Police are now probing the case and investigating how the son managed to withdraw her mother’s pension in all these years when she was dead, the Mirror added.

A similar incident happened in the Netherlands earlier when a man, 82 years old, kept his 101-year-old father’s dead body as he “didn’t want to lose him".