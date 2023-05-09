60-year-old UK Woman To Marry Partner After 35 Years Of Relationship

The internet is filled with perfect proposal videos and who doesn’t want to live the emotional moment? But it was a little late for this 60-year-old woman who is set to get married to the love of her life after her partner finally asked her to marry him after 35 years. According to The Mirror, Andrea Murray was on the seventh cloud when her partner Graham Martin got down on one knee and asked her to marry him.

The 56-year-old man had repeatedly stated since the beginning of their relationship in 1988 that he was not interested in marrying. 28 years ago, the happy couple agreed to be together for life and although Graham bought an engagement ring at the time he vowed to never marry because he felt that their commitment was enough.

Graham, who is a stock controller by profession, had a sudden change of mind this year and planned a surprise for Andrea with a proposal on the beach at Lossiemouth in Moray, Scotland.

Andrea who is a retired chef shared that it was a truly wonderful and unexpected proposal. “I have to keep pinching myself. I thought we were going to look at a caravan then he just got down on one knee. It was so romantic and special - it blew me away,” she added.

She also shared that Graham even asked her father first before popping the question to her. Andrea mentioned that she had hinted at marriage for years including their friends but eventually gave up. “I nearly had a fit. I was so surprised when he proposed,” she added.

The 60-year-old also said that her now fiancé’s friends were also equally shocked and thought that he was ill.

She also stated that she is excited to make their commitment to each other in front of all their family and friends. She called the marriage the icing on the cake for her.

The couple is now planning for their big day on September 9. On the wedding day, Andrea’s father who will be 88 years old will walk her down the aisle. Her sons, daughters and grandchildren will also be involved in the ceremony.

