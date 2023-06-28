63-year-old US Woman Shares Pic In Bikini, Encourages People To Live Their Age

We often are worried about skin lines, and wrinkles as we age and grow and it takes a while to accept the changes we feel. However, a woman is advocating to age gracefully while rocking her bikinis despite being in her 60s. Robin, who lives in Texas, US, encourages people to own their age to the fullest while showing their natural selves on social media platforms. Recently she shared a video of herself on Instagram where she is seen working out, doing yoga, running and playing tennis.

The 63-year-old woman in the caption of the video explained that the consistent exercise throughout the years has kept her head clearer and physically strong.

“Being in my 60s now, I appreciate what consistent exercise throughout the years has done for me, emotionally and physically. It makes for a clearer head, more energy and strength that I wouldn’t have without it. I can’t imagine life without it, honestly, I’m not a beast about it but am consistent which works for me at this age. Do you have a regular routine? I think it’s even more important as we age,” she wrote in the caption of the video.

The photo and video-sharing app users have flooded the comments section with heaps of praise for being motivated. “Keep lifting! Better than therapy!” one of the users added. Another wrote, “Every single day. Do it right, keep it tight.”

According to Daily Star, Robin shared a video on TikTok where she sat on a sun lounger to show her sun-kissed skin. Reportedly she said that she is in her 60s and is living proof that it’s not about age, it’s about attitude.

She also mentioned, “to stay unfiltered and loud, be proud of that skin full of scars, here’s to ageing bolding my 60s and beyond."

Robin shares posts of herself boasting confidence while flaunting her body in a bikini. The pensioner also addressed the common myth that people over 60s are considered too old. She disagreed and said that at 63, she doesn’t feel too old to do things society tends to say that she is “too old” to do.