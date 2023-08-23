650-foot-deep Sinkhole With A Forest Inside It Discovered In China

There is no need to look to the stars to revel in the mysteries of the unknown as our own planet is full of them. There exists a lot of uncharted territory on earth about which we still know surprisingly little. Out of the many mysterious wonders on land, sinkholes are probably one of the most intriguing. They are large depressions or holes in the ground, thought to be caused by a large-scale collapse of the ground inwards.

Sinkholes are believed to be hollow at the bottom but recently Chinese scientists have discovered one with a full-scale flora inside it. This sinkhole was discovered in a Chinese geopark in May last year and is almost 650 feet deep. The most interesting part is there is a fully grown and spread forest inside the sinkhole, underneath the ground. After photos of it went viral last year, many called it a portal to hell or Hades’ pit on social media. In China, the phenomenon is also referred to as Tiankeng or heavenly pits.

The sinkhole was discovered in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, southwest China, in the Leye Fengshan UNESCO Global Geopark. According to the UNESCO website, the Geopark is largely sedimentary and contains more than 60% carbonate rocks from the Devonian to Permian eras.

Researchers have said that these ancient forests may be home to previously unknown plant and animal species. This is not the first time such huge sinkholes have been discovered in China. According to the report of Xinhua, the news agency of the Chinese government, 30 such sinkholes have been found in the country.

The Geopark site has “a well-preserved ancient forest beneath," according to Zhang Yuanhai, a senior engineer at the Institute of Karst Geology of the China Geological Survey, and also had three caverns in its walls. The sinkhole is officially categorised as a major sinkhole since it measures 306 m in length, 150 m in breadth and 192 m in depth, with a volume of more than 5 million cubic metres.

According to the study, the old trees inside the sinkhole are roughly 40 metres tall. Inside it is a peculiar forest that appears to be straight out of a fantasy or a science fiction film. Because of the size of the hole and the amount of light it lets through, the forest is able to expand.