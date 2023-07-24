‘7 LPA Govt Job or 50 LPA Private’: Woman’s Sarcastic Query Will Remind You of Quora

When it comes to a job, everyone has different preferences. Some would prefer a high income job, and then there are people who want a job of their convenience. Now, Twitter user Ayushi Gupta asked people, “Which is preferable, a 7 LPA government job or a 50 LPA private job?” The woman’s question came as a jibe to people asking such questions on Quora.

Meaning, the tweet, which went viral immediately, was a sarcastic question. While many gave sarcastic answers, there were also people who gave genuine suggestions.

Which is preferable, a 7 LPA government job or a 50 LPA private job?— Ayushi Mishra (@_ayushim25_) July 19, 2023

Seems like netizens had a lot to say about this topic. While Many mentioned how a government job comes with a lot of perks and security. On the other hand, the private sector is prone to sudden layoffs, especially after the pandemic. “50lpa private anyday. Earn as much as you can for however long you feel like it, and meanwhile follow a proper plan for an early retirement. Will take that anyday over govt job,” mentioned a Twitter user.

Giving a sarcastic response, one person wrote, “Generational wealth.” “I prefer to wake up from this dream,” wrote another person.

Dono nahi berojgar better— Atul (@dikhhat_hai_) July 19, 2023

If u want to retire at 40-45age go for PVT .If want to retire with your grandchildren go for 7 PA — Ashish Kumar Jena (@Ashish_K_jena) July 19, 2023

2000 crore ki turnover is the minimum requirement— Nishant Sachdeva (@mr_sachdevaa) July 19, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier, in another similar situation, a woman asked if 80.2 LPA salary is enough to survive in Gurugram? The tweet came as a jibe to people on Quora who ask such questions. Meaning, the question is just sarcastic and is nothing close to reality. While many addressed her query, some people came up with hilarious responses.