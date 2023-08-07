7 Spider Monkeys Found Inside A Backpack In Random Search By US Border Police

US Border Patrol agents successfully stopped a smuggling attempt involving seven spider monkeys hidden inside a backpack. The incident, which took place in Brownsville, Texas, on the U.S.-Mexico border, saw agents detaining a man suspected of illegally bringing the endangered spider monkeys into the country, as reported by CBS News. A video shared by the US’s Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol on Facebook showcases the agents’ actions. The footage captures the moment agents gingerly handle a backpack, inside which seven baby spider monkeys were found huddled together. The small backpack appeared to several have holes in it to allow the animals to breathe.

One agent is overheard expressing sympathy for the small creatures, saying, “Aww, poor babies."

Watch the video here:

The Border Patrol agency appreciated the agents for thwarting this wildlife smuggling attempt. The official Facebook post, from the US Border Patrol RGV Sector page, reads, “Extremely proud of our agents for stopping this wildlife smuggling attempt of these critically endangered animals!”

Following the arrest of the suspected smuggler, the seven baby monkeys were handed over to the US Fish and Wildlife Service. However, authorities have refrained from commenting on the condition of the monkeys at this time.

Spider monkeys, according to the Wildlife Conservation Society, are classified as critically endangered and are listed among the 25 most imperilled primate species worldwide.

While talking to the portal about this incident, Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez of the Rio Grande Valley Sector emphasised the gravity of the crime and said, “This case highlights the lengths smugglers will go to maximize profits with no regard for the lives of migrants or animals."

Smugglers have made many similar attempts to sneak exotic animals into the US in the recent past. Earlier this year, a person tried to smuggle 29 Amazon parrot eggs and was caught at Miami International Airport. In November last year, federal prosecutors found eight people trying to sneak long-tailed macaques, another endangered species, into the US.

In August 2022, a man in California pleaded guilty to wildlife trafficking and accepted smuggling over 1,700 wild animals into the United States from Mexico, as per USA Today.