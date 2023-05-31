8.5kg Cat Smashes into Car Window After Falling from a Building, Escapes Unhurt

In a strange incident, a cat weighing 8.5kg fell from a six-storey high building and smashed into a car’s rear view window without getting hurt. Shifu somehow survived the fall without a scratch on his body. The incident took place in Bangkok. Shifu has been making headlines after the car’s owner, Apiwat Toyothaka, shared a Facebook post on 27 May, explaining that he was surprised to discover that a cat had smashed into his car at 7am. He further revealed that the cat had fallen from the sixth floor and after crashing, he created a giant hole with shattered glass pieces all around.

The X-ray scans of the cat showed no broken bones, except for two lost claws. The cat also can eat normally and does not have any injuries or bruises.

Despite the loss, Apiwat said that he couldn’t be angry after he noticed how scared the cat was. According to The Nation, he found the cat hiding under his car. This was after he jumped out of the big hole created post the crash. A security camera footage revealed that Shifu hung briefly from a balcony on the sixth floor of Apiwat’s condominium. Soon, the cat lost its grip and fell.

What is even more scary is that the cat hit the third floor balcony before smashing into the car.

