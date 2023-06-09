8-Year-Old Martin Malik From Haryana Sets New World Record In Kickboxing

Sports Champ Martin Malik grabbed global recognition after the third-grade student broke the world record with his exceptional talent. The eight-year-old prodigy from Sonipat, Haryana, delivered a staggering 1,700 swift blows to the punching bag in just three minutes.

Martin Malik is the proud son of Savita and Sanjay Malik. As the global pandemic disrupted daily life and enforced lockdowns, Martin’s father, who himself was a former national athlete, took notice and brought sports equipment for his son to engage in physical activity. While most children were busy with online classes, Martin devoted his time to honing his boxing skills.

Martin, who was six and a half years old at the time, immersed himself in training completely. Over time, his unwavering commitment propelled him towards an extraordinary feat: setting a world record. On one of these days, while Martin was honing his boxing abilities on the punching bag, his father was amazed by the remarkable speed at which he delivered his punches.

As per media reports, Martin, at the age of eight, surpassed the longstanding world record held by 27-year-old Russian boxer Pavel. Pavel held the previous world record for the highest number of punches in three minutes in kickboxing, standing at a count of 918 punches. However, young Martin Malik broke Pavel’s record by delivering an astounding 1,105 punches within the same time frame.

This achievement not only broke Pavel’s previous world record of 918 punches but also earned Martin two records in India, two in Asia, and various other notable accomplishments. At the same time, after making a world record in kickboxing, Martin was honoured by the Parliament of London.

Martin has garnered widespread applause and is seen as a source of inspiration for many. Impressed by Martin Malik’s achievements, Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra extended an invitation for a dinner and training session. Neeraj Chopra expressed his happiness and encouraged him to continue playing the sport. Neeraj assured Martin that he would support him and believed that he had the potential to excel in the future.

Even Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar congratulated and commended Martin. He extended his best wishes and stated that sports and bravery are deeply ingrained in the children of Haryana.