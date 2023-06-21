80% Of Port-Au-Prince In Haiti Under Criminal Gangs As Violence Escalates

If you have watched the movies from The Purge franchise, you will be well aware of what a crime-ridden city looks like. The movies depict a dystopian future where the US government legalises all kinds of crime, including murder, for one night annually, leading to a night full of terror for common citizens. While this is all a part of fiction, do you know that there is a city in the world where a Purge-like scenario enfolds 24/7?

The poorest country in the Americas is the Caribbean country of Haiti. Currently, criminal organisations rule over around 80% of the Port-au-Prince metropolitan area, where 200 gangs operate with free reign over the city. Gang wars and all kinds of crime are essentially part and parcel of the citizens of Port-au-Prince. Citizens carrying dead bodies through the streets while armed. Burned-out bodies. Young males hunting suspected gang members with machetes in hand. These have become a common sight in the city.

Velina Elysee Charlier, a human rights activist, claims that she has witnessed enough deaths to haunt her for many lifetimes. In the event of a death, the deceased person’s body is also set ablaze on the highway. It is like hell, she said in an interview with the Guardian, and she doesn’t want anyone else to see it. Since 2005, there have been more murder, rape, and kidnapping cases in this area, and the situation has gotten so bad that students are shot in their classes.

Recently, a gang tried to take control of the city’s Turgeau area. The locals fought back, taking up knives and firearms against the deadly criminals.

Former US special envoy to the Caribbean nation, Daniel Foote, said he was not shocked by the bloodshed, given the police’s failure to subdue the gangs.

“At some point, I believed the common man would begin to act independently because they had no other option,” he said. Social activists are now batting for the intervention of an external force. calling for the urgent deployment of “an international specialized force” to fight gangs.