80-year-old Woman Walks 8 km Barefoot to Tie Rakhi to Her Brother in Telangana, Video Goes Viral

A heartwarming video which is currently doing rounds on social media features an 80-year-old woman who can be seen expressing her love for her younger brother on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The festival celebrates love between siblings. It is a popular Hindu annual celebration. It marks the day of love and protection between brothers and sisters. However, with evolving times, now even sisters celebrate this festival by tying a rakhi on each other’s wrist. The idea behind tying that thread is to show the bond of love and protection for each other.

According to reports, the woman has been identified as Sattamma/Satyavathi. She walks 8kms barefoot in scorching heat. All of this just to tie rakhi to her younger brother in Telangana. “8 km as there is no transport facility. Walked along. A young man asked her where she was going on the way, and she replied that she was going to tie a rakhi,” wrote ‘X’ user while uploading the video. Here, have a look for yourself:

An 80-year-old woman walked 8 km to tie Rakhi.. An 80-year-old woman expressed her love for her younger brother on the occasion of Rakhi Poornami. Bakkavva, who belongs to Jagityala district (Telangana), went to her younger brother Mallesham, who lives in Karimnagar district,… pic.twitter.com/WgyaHSTwzi — भरत रेड्डी 🇮🇳 (@RBReddyHindu) August 31, 2023

The video has now gone viral on social media. It has garnered over 800 views.

Meanwhile, festival season means lots of commuting, which contributes to a lot of traffic and super crowded metro stations. An image which went viral shows the Hauz Khas metro station in Delhi. However, it is not just an ordinary day there but a super busy day. The image which is now circulating on social media shows the station jam packed with no place to stand at all. The image is of 31st evening, just when the Raksha Bandhan celebrations came to an end.

It has been uploaded on Reddit by an anonymous user. “Cancelled a plan due to this,” wrote the user while showing a platform of the station. Long queues and people can be seen flocking the station with no place to comfortably sit or stand.