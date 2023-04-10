81-Year-Old Best Buds Travel Around The World In 80 Days, Read Their Incredible Story

If there is someone people trust apart from their family, it is their best friend. From sharing their deepest and darkest secrets to making travel plans, best friends are the most reliable people outside our family. Two 80-year-old best friends have taken their kinship a cut above the rest by travelling around the world in 80 days.

Sandy Hazelip and Ellie Hamby, both 81, are residents of Texas, USA, and they have recently returned from an 80-day adventure trip that encompassed the whole wide world. The idea of going on this worldwide trip hit the women in 2020 when they were working their respective jobs in Hamby’s kitchen one evening. Hazelip spurted the idea of travelling as many days as the number of years they have lived.

According to the blog, “Around the World at 80”, Hazelip said, “Ellie, we both love to travel, our health is good, we travel well together. So wouldn’t it be fun to go around the world in 80 days when we are 80 years old?”

The idea was delayed a bit due to Covid restrictions that affected their travel plans. In 2023, the duo finally implemented their plan and got to travel to places that they might have missed if the trip had happened earlier. Hazelip said in the blog, “But COVID didn’t shut us down. So, we went this year, and our theme was, ‘At 81 and still on the run.’” Hamby, a photographer, and Hazelip, a doctor, had the best time of their life during the trip.

The duo told CNN, “By postponing until 2023, we will be able to include the Antarctica trip that was in our original itinerary.” Hazelip and Hamby have been friends for the past 23 years, and they met each other for the first time during a medical mission in Zambia.

The duo first arrived in Argentina on January 11 and from there they took a 60-person boat to cross the Drake Passage to reach Antarctica, the least visited continent in the world. From there, the adventure included several stops and they even slept in airports just so that they didn’t miss any flights.

The friend has two other people in their group, a physician and a photographer who helped the women journal everything and post updates on social media about their trip.

