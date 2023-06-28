83-year-old Paralysed UP Man Gets Arrest Warrant In 28-year-old Buffalo Death Case

A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh. A judicial magistrate in Bareilly has issued an arrest warrant against an 83-year-old man over a 28-year-old bus accident case in which a buffalo had died. Astonished by the news, the man, who is now ill and paralysed, reportedly broke down when the police arrived a day later after the warrant was issued.

Munwar who lives behind Dayanand Telephone Exchange in Barabanki was a bus driver at Kaiser Bagh depot. He was later deployed to Charbagh and Barabanki bus depots.

The incident happened in 1995 when Munwar was driving from Lucknow to Bareilly and Faridpur via Kaiser Bagh depot. According to him, out of nowhere, a buffalo came on the road and he didn’t have time to apply brakes at that moment. The buffalo collided with the bus and died on the spot. An accident case was registered at Faridpur Police Station regarding the same. After that, the bus was abandoned and it was unknown whether the case was closed or not. Munawar has now retired from service at the Barabanki depot.

On Monday, Faridpur Police Station’s Sub-Inspector Vijay Pal arrived at his home and showed him the warrant. On seeing it, the retired bus driver broke down. Munwar is paralysed and also faces difficulty while walking. Seeing his condition, the policeman said that he has to appear in court and mark his attendance, otherwise they have to arrest him forcefully.

Out of fear, he somehow went to Bareilly where a lawyer allegedly cheated him and now, he has to visit the court on certain dates which is difficult for him due to his deteriorating health.

Munwar also alleged that he is suffering due to the department’s negligence. Meanwhile, the Regional Manager of Transport Corporation, Rajesh Kumar Singh has said that if Munawar writes an application explaining the incident and sends it to the Lucknow Head office then efforts will be made by the department to sort the case.