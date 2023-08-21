A 15-Pound Ice Chunk Falls From Sky, Destroys House In US

It’s quite normal for ice balls to shower like rain during hailstorms. But have you ever heard of a large chunk of ice falling from a clear night sky out of nowhere? Such a mysterious event happened in Massachusetts where a massive ice block suddenly fell from the sky on August 13 and damaged the roof of a house. The owner of the property named Jeff Ilg reported the never-seen-before incident. According to a report by the Associated Press, Ilg and his other family members were peacefully sleeping when they “heard an explosion.”

Ilg and his wife, Amelia Rainville, then got the sound of debris rolling down their roof to the lower level. “The loudest pop, bang I’ve ever heard,” Ilg said, as quoted by the news agency. In their initial thought, the couple suspected their house was struck by lightning but could not find any evidence of it. They immediately rushed to the first floor where their children sleep. The unearthly noise, however, did not affect the kids as the parents discovered them sound asleep.

Ilg and Reinville then went outside and looked out the surroundings of the house in search of the fallen object. That’s when they spotted a giant partial block of ice in the backyard and some debris scattered around the lawn as well as on the roof. They were left scratching their heads assuming where all of these came from. The couple thought the ice block might drop off an aeroplane travelling to Boston Logan International Airport. They informed the matter to the nearby police station.

Before the police could reach their house, Ilg took a flashlight and started to look for damage. He went upstairs and found a hole in the roof. The situation was worse on the ceiling of the attic. While the impact on the roof was estimated to be about 18 inches to two feet (45 to 60 centimetres) in diameter, the damage to the inside was much more alarming, according to Ilg.

Ilg and his spouse collected the scattered ice blocks from their yard. They gathered around 10 pounds (four kilograms) of ice in bags while there were more such pieces lying all over the roof. The US Federal Aviation Administration has reportedly taken the matter into its hands and is doing a thorough investigation to uncover the truth. As per the previous record, the biggest hailstone fell in the United States in 2010 when an ice chunk of 2 pounds (8 inches in diameter) fell in Vivian, South Dakota.