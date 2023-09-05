'A Biohazard Issue': US Flight Makes U-Turn As Passenger Suffers Severe Diarrhea

It’s not uncommon to hear about flights making unexpected returns due to technical glitches or concerns for passenger safety. However, a recent incident involving a US airline flight headed for Barcelona, Spain, made headlines for an unusual reason. The flight had to turn back and make an emergency landing because a passenger was experiencing severe diarrhea.

About two hours into its journey, the Delta Flight faced an unprecedented situation. A passenger on the Delta Airlines Airbus A350 flight reportedly suffered from severe and disruptive diarrhea that affected everyone on board, causing discomfort for both passengers and crew members. The pilot was left with no choice but to classify it as a ‘biohazard issue’ and promptly execute a U-turn to return to its departure airport, as reported by The Sun.

A Delta Airlines Airbus A350 turned around back to Atlanta Friday night because of diarrhea throughout the airplane from a passenger and it’s a biohazard. 👀🥴The FAA flight strip for DL194 was posted to Reddit (📷xStang05x) Also a passenger posted here asking why her son’s… pic.twitter.com/VWbkB47wF1 — Thenewarea51 (@thenewarea51) September 3, 2023

As per data from Flightradar24, the aircraft had already made significant progress on its eight-hour journey from Atlanta to Barcelona when it was abruptly forced to reverse course. In a recording of the audio transmission from the flight deck, which quickly went viral on the internet, the pilot can be heard conveying the bizarre situation to air traffic control, stating, “This is a biohazard issue. We’ve had a passenger who’s had diarrhea all the way through the airplane, so they want us to come back to Atlanta."

Insider reports that Delta Airlines have confirmed a passenger suffered a “medical incident", because of which the flight had to take a U-turn but did not elaborate.

“Our teams worked as quickly and safely as possible to thoroughly clean the airplane and get our customers to their final destination. We sincerely apologize to our customers for the delay and inconvenience to their travel plans" the official added.

Following the unscheduled U-turn back to Atlanta, all passengers and crew were reportedly transferred to another flight. Due to the unexpected challenge, coupled with the extensive cleaning and sanitation required, the Delta flight experienced a considerable eight-hour delay compared to its originally scheduled arrival time, as reported by Flightradar24.

According to The Sun, a Delta spokesperson also expressed their sincere apologies to the affected passengers, recognising the inconvenience caused by the delay, and reassured travellers that their teams diligently and safely ensured the aircraft’s thorough cleaning, allowing customers to eventually reach their intended destination.