A Fridge in Coimbatore That Runs On 'Zero' Electricity is Made Up of Clay, Here's How it Works

In the era of modernisation, here comes a refrigerator that runs without electricity. This natural fridge is made up of sustainable and eco-friendly product clay. Now this becomes the most sought after product in Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu.

Health and fitness concerns are now seen more in the minds of the public as a result people avoid unhygienic and unhealthy food items. At the same time, they are giving importance to natural foods. In 2016, Mansukbhai Prajapati from Gujarat made a refrigerator out of clay to follow the natural ancient way of life without electricity and to apparently live without diseases. He named his refrigerator “Mitty Cool" as it retains the original taste of the food. And it’s being applauded as the fridge for the common man.

Kanagaraj, who belongs to a farming family living in Ganapati area of Coimbatore, has been making natural clay products since his childhood and selling them at affordable prices.

Speaking about the fridge Kanagaraj said: “This fridge works on the principles of evaporation. Water from the upper chambers drips down the side and gets evaporated taking away the heat inside leaving the chambers cool. Contents are cooled only by evaporation of water. This refrigerator is said to be able to naturally preserve food, vegetables and milk for several days using only water. It has a simple design that eliminates the need for regular maintenance. In areas where power cuts are frequent, the clay refrigerator provides a reliable cooling storage option. The inner temperature goes down by 10 -15 compared to the room temperature.

One can store upto 5 kilos of veggies and fruits. If you pour 2 liters of water into the upper chamber of this refrigerator every day, you can keep vegetables, fruits, milk, soft drinks and other items ‘cold’. Vegetables and fruits kept in it will last for five to seven days and the food products will remain intact for one to two days. It also has no maintenance cost. The price of a clay refrigerator starts from Rs 8500 and if the production increases, the price will decrease," Kanagaraj said.

This clay refrigerator is a flagship product as it is rooted in the concept of going back to our roots to revisit a healthy lifestyle.