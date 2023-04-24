A Look At The Polish Town Where All 6,000 Residents Live On The Same Street

If you think you know what it’s like to live in a small town, think again. There’s a town in Europe where all of its 6,000 residents live on the same street. The village of Sułoszowa in southern Poland is home to a close-knit community living along a single, 9 kilometers street. Dubbed ‘Little Tuscany’ due to its unique layout, this town is not your average neighborhood. What makes Sułoszowa so special is not only the fact that everyone lives on the same street but also the way they live. The residents are surrounded by long strips of land for gardens, giving the place a cozy, countryside feel. In 2017, the town had a population of 5,819, and all of them live in harmony alongside one another.

Despite its unusual layout, the residents of Sułoszowa love their town and wouldn’t trade it for anything else. “The whole place looks the same: there is a house and then a strip of field, hence the beauty of the photos. One has grain, the other has rapeseed, and the third has something else. The colors look beautiful from above," said one resident, LADbible quoted.

A snap of this quaint little town made rounds on social media ever since it was shared on Reddit. A user shared an aerial view of the snap and wrote, “Sułoszowa, Poland has a population of 6,000, all of whom live on one street.”

Users were quick to point out the beauty of the village’s layout, with each house having a strip of land for gardening, animal husbandry, or other purposes, resulting in a varied display of colors. While others expressed envy for the village’s peacefulness and charm compared to their bustling city lives. “Each house has that strip of land to do whatever on, hence different colours and they are using the land for different purposes. Some grow crops on it, others have animals, some just leave it,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “I bet the postman loves his job.”

“More often than not, nowadays, I wish I was born somewhere like this rather than NY. This just seems so peaceful. I know expectation vs reality, but a boy can dream,” read another comment.

Living on a single street might seem claustrophobic to some, but for the residents of Sułoszowa, it’s a way of life. They are used to having everyone around them and wouldn’t want it any other way.

