A Million Rupees To Change A Light Bulb? But There's A Catch

Across the globe, individuals invest significant effort into acquiring skills that lead to high-paying jobs. People often go to great lengths, even relocating, in pursuit of better-paying opportunities. While certain professions offer substantial salaries to their workers, others struggle to provide adequate compensation. However, a recent occurrence has emerged where a job position is offering a substantial sum to job seekers for minimal work, limited to once or twice every six months.

As per reports, a popular social media posting claims that a Tower Lantern Changer position has opened up in South Dakota, USA, which offers a staggering amount of USD 130,000 (INR 10 lakh) every year.

Reportedly, the employee is expected to climb up a 600-meter-high tower and change a light bulb. The job description also stated that the only means of safety provided during the process would be a rope. They further added that the job seeker has to be in good physical shape and will be considered for the post even if they have less than a year of experience.

Describing the job role, they said that it took around 3 hours to reach the top of the 600-meter-high tower. It also took the same amount of time to come down, and the task will take around 6-7 hours. They further added that the process of shifting the light bulb has been further complicated by the fact that the wind blows at 100 km/h at the top of the tower.

The selected individual is expected to carry out the task once or twice every six months. It is worth noting that the light bulbs in question are not ordinary bulbs and necessitate trained individuals to perform the task at significantly high altitudes.

Since the job posting went viral on social media, it has garnered significant attention. Surprisingly, despite the substantial remuneration offered, there has been a surprisingly low number of applications received thus far.