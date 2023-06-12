A Pre-boil Hack For Smooth Peeling Of Eggs; Watch It Here

The Internet is filled with great tips and tricks to make our lives easy and convenient. One among them is the perfect recipe for boiled eggs. Many of us struggle to achieve the perfect boiled eggs. As soon as the egg is added to the boiling water, it breaks and creates quite a mess. And for some, peeling a boiled egg is difficult. Now, a video in which a woman shares a great pre-boiling egg hack has gone viral.

Dr Jordan Burns, a chiropractor and author who lives in Indianapolis and is originally from Fishers, Indiana, just discovered the pre-boil “egg trick", which he documented in an Instagram Reel. The video has garnered 4.7 million views as Jordan’s mother Heather Burns showed a spoon-tapping trick for amateur and professional cooks.

The video begins with Heather tapping at the base of an egg and asks, “You hear the snap at the end?” She further explained, “It means that the albumen popped away from the outside of the shell, and they are so much easier to peel.” She put the eggs in boiling water then She shared that some eggs take a bit longer to snap while others snap in just a few taps. Due to this, when the eggs are boiled, they do not break. Since the albumen will not be sticky anymore, the eggs will also not break while peeling.

Dr Jordan Burns further informed the internet that his mother always taps the butt end of the egg before boiling them. Then after a 10-minute boil, she plunges them into an ice bath. Once it cools down, she cracks the eggs on the counter and peels them. He claims that it has made a huge difference for her as she has tried other hacks and this has worked the best. Sharing the video on Instagram he captioned it, “Moms are the best.”

Check out the video here-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Burns, DC, MS | Indianapolis Chiropractor (@drjordanburns)

A user called her hack “genius” and wrote, “I also make hard-boiled eggs weekly and my eggs are mutilated. Thank you so much.” One more user wrote, “I tried and worked! Thank you for sharing!” Another user explained, “This super light crack of an egg allows water to get between the shell and albumen which is what makes the egg easier to peel. Fun stuff!”

What are your thoughts about the hack?