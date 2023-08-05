A Tick Bite Made This Man Allergic To Meat, Wool And Dairy Products

Spending time in nature can be a delightful experience, but it’s important to be aware of the bugs and creepy crawlies that inhabit these environments. While some insects like ladybugs are harmless, others like fire ants can be dangerous due to their poisonous bites. Surprisingly, even seemingly harmless insects can deliver a bite that poses long-term health hazards. For instance, a tick bite has been known to trigger allergies to certain common food items. Recently, a man had a real-life encounter with such dangers when he took his pet dog for a walk in the nearby woods.

Christopher Goldman, a 28-year-old man from Surrey, UK, has been compelled to take extreme precautions in his lifestyle due to a tick bite that resulted in a life-threatening allergy to red meat and other meat-based products, as reported by Sky News. Consuming dairy products and wearing woollen garments also seem to trigger his severe allergic reactions. As a result, he has adopted a vegan-only clothing approach, investing heavily in furniture made from non-mammal materials.

As if accepting his fate, Goldman has decided to live mostly indoors. Fearful, that the allergic reaction might spike up again, he will not be stepping out from his place of stay as often as he used to earlier. One room in his house has been specially allotted for stocking items that could lead to a possible flare-up. “If nothing does change I have to face the possibility that I won’t be leaving the house for the indefinite future,” he confessed.

In medical terms, Goldman’s condition is known as alpha-gal syndrome (AGS). It is a tick-borne disease, that makes a person allergic to red meats like lamb, pork, and beef. According to data revealed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 400,000 Americans have been recorded to be suffering from the AGS syndrome, causing a red meat allergy, as reported by the Guardian.