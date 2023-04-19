A Tweet Reunites Man With Lost Box Of Mangoes He Bought For His Mother

A man’s quest to get his mother her favourite mangoes took a dramatic turn when Air Vistara lost his precious cargo. The man, who was travelling business class, had packed a box of the Pune special Ratnagiri mangoes for his mother. But upon landing in Delhi, he was informed that the box had not arrived with his luggage. The man, Amit Bhatnagar, shared his experience on Twitter, calling on his followers to help him in his time of need. “Money doesn’t matter, feeling matters when it comes to aam," he wrote, pleading with his friends to retweet his post. The tweet quickly went viral, with people sharing it across various social media platforms.

The man’s frustration was palpable as he expressed his disappointment with the airlines, which he said was his favorite. He couldn’t believe that they could make such a grave mistake, especially considering he was traveling business class.

Landed in Delhi, but @airvistara has lost my aam ki peti box, as it never arrived in Delhi as per their staff and complaint raised by them. All this when I am traveling business with them 😳This is very disheartening as I got the Pune special ratnagiri aam packed for my mother.… pic.twitter.com/SXDUZEutAu — Abhishek Bhatnagar (@abhishek) April 16, 2023

“Lagta hain aam dekh ke staff ka mann machal gaya hain bhai (Seems like the staff got excited after seeing the mangoes, my friend),” wrote a Twitter user.

Lagta hain aam dekh ke staff ka mann machal gaya hain bhai 😁😂— Yashraj Jhawar (@yashrajjhawar7) April 17, 2023

Another tweet read, “I can understand as being a mango lover. Dear Air Vistara Please aam ki peti sahi salamat pahocha do (Dear Air Vistara, please ensure the safe and sound delivery of the box of mangoes.)”

I can understand as being mango lover. Dear @airvistara plz aam ki peti sahi salamat pahocha do 🥲— Sonu Prajapati (@TechMumbaikar) April 16, 2023

“That’s so sad! We hope Air Vistara finds your Aam ki peti soon. And who wants to lose Ratnagiri Alphonso mangoes? They’re world-class!” tweeted a user.

That's so sad! We hope @airvistara finds your Aam ki peti soon. And who wants to lose Ratnagiri Alphonso mangoes? They're world-class!— Faizan (@faizan_commoner) April 16, 2023

After a few tense hours, the man finally received the good news that his aam ki peti had been found and would be delivered to his home in Delhi. Confirming the development, in another tweet, the man thanked Air Vistara’s ground staff officers and their social media team person for the assistance. In the end, he was left with a newfound appreciation for Air Vistara and their commitment to customer satisfaction. The man declared that the airline would remain his favourite and that he would continue to travel with them in the future.

Finally 😍 I got the special ratnagiri aam box from Pune to Delhi, delivered to my home for my mother. 😍 All thanks to @airvistara ground staff officers in Pune and Delhi, also their social media team person ( Bhumika ) who was in touch with me all the time. 🙏 Also, I am… https://t.co/tCH5Cp0Iaz pic.twitter.com/6KQywq18tp — Abhishek Bhatnagar (@abhishek) April 18, 2023

As the Twitter user said, it truly turned out to be a case of “All is well that ends well.”

