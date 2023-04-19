CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Arjun TendulkarOptical IllusionMadhuri DixitFaf Du PlessisCristiano Ronaldo
Home » Viral » A Tweet Reunites Man With Lost Box Of Mangoes He Bought For His Mother
2-MIN READ

A Tweet Reunites Man With Lost Box Of Mangoes He Bought For His Mother

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 18:45 IST

Delhi, India

The man was left with a newfound appreciation for Air Vistara. (credits: Twitter/@abhishek)

The man was left with a newfound appreciation for Air Vistara. (credits: Twitter/@abhishek)

The man had packed a box of Ratnagiri mangoes for his mother. Ratnagiri is known as the heartland of Alphonso mango.

A man’s quest to get his mother her favourite mangoes took a dramatic turn when Air Vistara lost his precious cargo. The man, who was travelling business class, had packed a box of the Pune special Ratnagiri mangoes for his mother. But upon landing in Delhi, he was informed that the box had not arrived with his luggage. The man, Amit Bhatnagar, shared his experience on Twitter, calling on his followers to help him in his time of need. “Money doesn’t matter, feeling matters when it comes to aam," he wrote, pleading with his friends to retweet his post. The tweet quickly went viral, with people sharing it across various social media platforms.

The man’s frustration was palpable as he expressed his disappointment with the airlines, which he said was his favorite. He couldn’t believe that they could make such a grave mistake, especially considering he was traveling business class.

“Lagta hain aam dekh ke staff ka mann machal gaya hain bhai (Seems like the staff got excited after seeing the mangoes, my friend),” wrote a Twitter user.

Another tweet read, “I can understand as being a mango lover. Dear Air Vistara Please aam ki peti sahi salamat pahocha do (Dear Air Vistara, please ensure the safe and sound delivery of the box of mangoes.)”

RELATED NEWS

“That’s so sad! We hope Air Vistara finds your Aam ki peti soon. And who wants to lose Ratnagiri Alphonso mangoes? They’re world-class!” tweeted a user.

After a few tense hours, the man finally received the good news that his aam ki peti had been found and would be delivered to his home in Delhi. Confirming the development, in another tweet, the man thanked Air Vistara’s ground staff officers and their social media team person for the assistance. In the end, he was left with a newfound appreciation for Air Vistara and their commitment to customer satisfaction. The man declared that the airline would remain his favourite and that he would continue to travel with them in the future.

As the Twitter user said, it truly turned out to be a case of “All is well that ends well.”

Read all the Latest News here

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. Mangoes
  2. social media
  3. viral photos
first published:April 19, 2023, 18:06 IST
last updated:April 19, 2023, 18:45 IST