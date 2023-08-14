A Visit Across This Island Is Akin To Travelling Back And Forth Through Time, Deets Inside

Among many science fiction phenomena that we read about or watch on our screens, time travel is certainly a fan favourite. The first use of time travel in works of fiction can be traced back to Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol where the cynical protagonist Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by three spirits, Ghosts of Christmas past, present and future. Since then, people all over the world have been very enthusiastic about time travel and it has been a staple in fiction, although we are still light years away from actually attaining time travel. The closest you can do to attaining the feat is travelling across Diomede Island, which is divided into Big Diomede and Little Diomede.

Yes, it is possible to travel from the past to the future by travelling across this island, but before you get overexcited, it is not like you can see your future or anything. You simply hop on to the next day in a jiffy. Diomede Island connects the two competing superpowers of the world, America and Russia.

The distance between Big Diomede and Little Diomede is only three miles or 4.8 kilometres but they are still a day apart. The International Date Line’s passage through the Pacific Ocean is the cause of this. Because of this line, there is a difference of one day between Big Diomede and Little Diomede. The International Date Line is a fictitious line that connects the poles at the North and South. It marks the transition from one calendar day to the next. Little Diomede is known as Yesterday Island, whereas Big Diomede is also known as Tomorrow.

A bridge is constructed because both of these islands accumulate ice during the winter. On foot, individuals can access both islands using this bridge. If they start walking from one end on Monday, when they get to the other end it will be Tuesday. They can also travel from the future to the past, but this is against the law. The Daily Star reported that when the US purchased Alaska from Russia in 1987, the border between the two countries was marked by the rivers Big Diomede and Little Diomede. Vitus Bering, a Danish-Russian navigator, gave these two islands their names. On August 16, 1728, he discovered these islands.