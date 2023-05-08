A Whopper Win: Burger King Employee Gets Over Rs 3 Crore For His Dedication

Remember Kevin Ford, the Burger King employee who never missed a day of work in 27 years? Despite his punctuality, he was rewarded with nothing more than a few trinkets and snacks. But now, thanks to a GoFundMe campaign, Kevin Ford is set to receive over $400,000 (equivalent to Rs 3.26 crore) upon his retirement. The campaign was started last year, after a video of Ford receiving his meagre reward went viral, causing outrage among many who felt he deserved better recognition.

For a quick recap, a video of Kevin Ford went viral on social media in which he revealed the gifts he received from his colleagues for his 27 years of dedication. The gifts included a movie ticket, snacks, a Starbucks drink, two pens, two lighters, and a couple of keys. Check out the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Ford (@thekeep777)

But with the power of social media and the kindness of strangers, Kevin Ford’s fate has changed. People from all over the world donated to the GoFundMe campaign, which eventually raised over $43,000 (approx Rs 35 lakh). And now, Kevin is set to receive a retirement fund of over $400,000 (Rs 3.26 crore), thanks to the generosity of those who recognised his hard work and loyalty. Kevin Ford’s heartwarming story of his loyalty to his job caught the attention of many, including celebrities such as David Spade, who joined in with donations. The fundraising campaign was reportedly initiated by Ford’s daughter with the goal of raising enough money for him to visit his grandchildren in Texas.

“Yes, he has never missed a day of work in his 27 years of employment. When he acquired custody of me and my elder sister 27 years ago, he initially started working at this job as a single parent," Ford’s daughter wrote in the GoFundMe page’s description area.

Previously, in a TMZ interview, Kevin Ford had expressed feeling “let down” by the goodies bag but also appreciated the attention. He pointed out that the reward didn’t match up to the gifts he had seen staff members receive prior to the pandemic. Despite this, he remained grateful for the support and attention he had received from the public and his colleagues.

Kevin Ford’s 27 years of hard work may have gone unrecognised by his employer, but the support and generosity of strangers serve as a reminder that good deeds pay off in the end. It also shows how our small acts of kindness and generosity can make a big impact on someone’s life.

Read all the Latest News here