'Aaj Kuch Toofani Karte Hai': Cow Affectionately Licks Cobra In Viral Video

Nature is complex and has its own way of working. Deciphering how communication establishes in the wild world is beyond human comprehension and this rare video of friendship between a cow and cobra is proof of it. The inexplicable visual was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda via Twitter on Thursday, August 3. The clip shows a cow standing firm in front of a cobra. Initially, it appears as though the creatures are in the midst of an intense stand-off gearing up to fight. But what happens later has left animal lovers completely stunned. The animals continue to stare at each other before the cow begins to close the distance.

At one point the cobra bows down looking at the cow’s antics. Towards the end, the cow licks the reptile apparently to show its affection. The cobra doesn’t retaliate or bite back to stop the cow’s advances. “Difficult to explain. The trust gained through pure love," the IFS officer captioned the video. Take a look at it here:

Difficult to explain. The trust gained through pure love 💕 pic.twitter.com/61NFsSBRLS— Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) August 3, 2023

Multiple animal lovers who couldn’t understand the animals’ bond called it “unbelievable" yet “wonderful." A user commented, “A lovely expression of harmony. In today’s life, humanity should learn from these lovely souls."

A lovely expression of Harmony. In today's life humanity should learn from these lovely souls 🥰💓💓💓— ANIL KUMAR N R (@anil0520) August 3, 2023

Another seemed amused by the cow’s behaviour, “Omg didn’t expect the licking at the end. Adorable animals"

Omg didn't expect the licking at the end😂 Adorable animals— Neha Biswal (@NehaBiswal4) August 3, 2023

One more joked, “The cow be like, “Aaj kuch toofani karte hai!"

Guy be like, "Aaj kuch toofani karte hai!!!" 😁— धोंडोपंत (@beingtolerant) August 3, 2023

Meanwhile, a Twitterati added, “Inexplicable behaviour of both the cow and the serpent. But then, they have a language of their own, which is beyond human understanding."

Inexplicable behaviour of both the cow and the serpent. But then, they have a language of their own, which is beyond human understanding.— Sonali Das (@SonaliD82403754) August 3, 2023

There was also a section who couldn’t fathom why the person recording the clip didn’t rush to separate the cow from the venomous reptile. A few also questioned the authenticity of the video. “This cannot be real. No one shoots video allowing the risk of a cobra nearing the cow/bull," said one.

This cannot be real. No one shoots video allowing the risk of snake nearing the cow/bull— BarathiKalam (@barathikalam) August 4, 2023

Another agreed, “That’s simply a made-up video. Plenty of livestock die due to cobrabites each year. And we don’t have any reliable data on this."

That's simply a made-up video. Plenty of livestock die due to snakebite each year. And we don't have any reliable data on this.— Kingshuk (@kingshukmondal) August 3, 2023

The video has been viewed by more than three lakh users on Twitter.