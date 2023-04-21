Aakash Chopra's IPL Predictions are Failing Consistently and Fans are Losing it on Twitter

Aakash Chopra is one of the most popular commentators in India, known for his fluency in both English and Hindi. However, it’s his mastery of the Hindi language and poetic references that have earned him a special place in the hearts of the audience. But, that’s not all! The 45-year-old cricket expert also likes to make predictions before matches, ranging from Dream XI to which team will have the upper hand based on the pitch conditions and whatnot. However, in the latest IPL 2023 season, most of Chopra’s predictions have gone awry, and the internet can’t stop roasting him for it.

While he has certainly been a fan-favourite for his witty and engaging commentary style, his predictions in this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) have been a bit of a letdown. In fact, the predictions he makes on his YouTube channel under his ‘Cricket Chaupaal’ segment have become a running joke online, with people playfully trolling him after the match as his guesses often turn out to be completely opposite to the actual results.

Check out how Twitter users have been teasing him for his less-than-accurate predictions that have been failing consistently in IPL 2023:

DC vs KKR

No way DC getting their first win before him. https://t.co/V0ICKrhjXO pic.twitter.com/m67seZbOJo— Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) April 20, 2023

Delhi Capitals sealed their first victory of this season after beating Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets on Thursday vis-à-vis Chopra’s prediction.

RCB vs PBKS

Kal to amavasya bhi thi. Iska power double ho gaya hoga. Please curse karna bandh karo akash Chopra sir ji.#IPL2O23 pic.twitter.com/SAngAhJb3t— Pakhi (@baabi_98) April 21, 2023

Chopra said the chasing team would win but Punjab Kings fell short by 24 runs, giving visitors an advantage with their bowlers.

LSG vs RR

Again, Lucknow Super Giants won by 10 runs while he predicted Sanju Samson’s team to come out on top.

@mufaddal_vohra @CricCrazyJohns requesting you guys to please aware everyone that this is fake stats pleaseItne followers hai aap dono ke please spread positivity please #KLRahul pic.twitter.com/YuRL49hR9j— Sonu Jat (@Sonu_jat18) April 20, 2023

Ahead of the same match, he even falsely claimed that LSG skipper KL Rahul had played 11 maiden overs in the first over of an IPL match since 2014. However, upon fact-checking, it was revealed that Rahul had only played one maiden over in his entire IPL career.

MI vs SRH

Mumbai Indians secured a 14-run victory while Sunrisers Hyderabad failed to chase down the target.

CSK vs RCB

Despite Chopra’s prediction that the chasing team would win, Chennai Super Kings emerged victorious by eight runs as Royal Challengers Bangalore struggled against their bowlers in the last overs.

As the series continues, Chopra’s inaccurate predictions have become a source of ridicule and inspired a plethora of memes on Twitter.

POV Akash Chopra making Predictions: pic.twitter.com/kGii0GEx7b— Raj (@TheGreat_Gandhi) April 11, 2023

Kuch nahi broAkash Chopra picked KKR to win this match pic.twitter.com/8BSE4el49q— Chalo Dildaar Chalo (@chuppkarr) April 14, 2023

Akash chopra predicted CSK Win— Arjunveerjun (@arjunveerjun) April 21, 2023

Me and my homies after betting against Akash Chopra’s predictions pic.twitter.com/ppHBHQvq4c— Darshan (@BettrLckNxtTime) April 21, 2023

As the CSK vs SRH match looms ahead tonight, Chopra has once again put his prediction skills to the test by picking MS Dhoni’s team to triumph at Chepauk. Will he finally get it right this time or will his fans be left disappointed yet again? The excitement is palpable, and we can’t wait to find out!

