Aamir Khan's Take on Pay Parity in Bollywood Goes Viral After Kajol Gets Slammed on Twitter

Kajol recently found herself embroiled in yet another controversy when she made a reference to Shah Rukh Khan’s movie ‘Pathaan’ while discussing pay parity at the Jagran Film Festival in Delhi. This incident comes shortly after her previous controversial joke about the same film’s collection. When asked about pay parity, Salaam Venky actress responded, “When you start making a ‘Wonder Woman’ for India and it does equally well as a ‘Pathaan’, then maybe there will be pay equality.”

While her intention behind these statements remains a topic of debate, one Twitter user shared an old video featuring Aamir Khan to highlight her lack of clarity. The caption read, “I don’t think she has put her words in a well explanatory way here like Aamir did.” In the now-viral video, captured during the promotion of ‘Talaash: The Hunt Begins’, Aamir, joined by co-stars Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor Khan, participated in an interview where he discussed gender pay disparity in Bollywood.

Also Read: ‘Isn’t She Royalty?’: Sara Ali Khan Trolled for Confessing She Doesn’t ‘Own’ Designer Clothes

Aamir’s viewpoint centred on the notion that pay should be determined by an individual’s ability to draw audiences to the theaters. He emphasised, “See, in films, the fact of the matter is that your fee is connected to your ability to fill the theatre. Yes, heroines work very hard, but so do cameramen, and so do the light boys on the set, all of us should be paid equally.” When the interviewer inquired, “You are comparing the heroine with a light boy?”

Aamir calmly responded that he wasn’t, and continued, “I’m comparing the heroine, the light-boy and myself. All of us are working hard, I’m working hard, and so is the light boy. Why is he paid differently than me? It’s not because he’s a man or a woman, you are confusing the issue there. If I’m paid Rs. 10, it is because I can bring back that money and more. If Rani can fill in more seats than I can, 101 percent, she will be paid more than me. The market forces and makes sure that she gets paid more than I do.”

Watch the Viral Video:

I don’t think she has put her words in an well explanatory way here like Aamir did. https://t.co/KVusN9c6Et pic.twitter.com/8FbLTlQlvv— Raymond. (@rayfilm) August 5, 2023

Also Read: Masaba Gupta Trolled for Her Brand’s Newly-launched ‘Surya Namaskar’ Sunscreen, Actor Reacts

What’s your take on this?