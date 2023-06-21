Aamir Khan’s Train Stunt Scene From 'Ghulam' Goes Viral, Twitter Screams 'VFX'

Amid VFX debate after the release of ‘Adipurush’, many people can be seen posting images and videos from old movies. Now, a video which has gone viral, shows Aamir Khan’s train stunt scene from the movie ‘Ghulam’. Twitter page ‘Cine Vichaar’ uploaded the video online and many assumed that it was not the actor who actually performed the stunt but VFX that made the magic happen.

In the scene, he can be seen running towards a train and he jumps off the track at the last second so he can win a bet against Deepak Tijori’s Charlie. The audience was shocked that Aamir had performed this ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ stunt himself. Here, have a look for yourself:

No Body Double! Just Aamir KhanRisking His Life For A Shot.pic.twitter.com/HJH2heMdS7— Cine Vichaar (@Cine_vichaar) June 20, 2023

Right below the video, there is another video of the actor where he can be seen talking about how he performed the stunt on his own. “That’s a real one,” explains Aamir. He can be seen talking to Pooja Bedi.

Also, earlier, Mukesh Bhatt, in an interview, said that Aamir did the scene himself. He explained, “I was very tensed that day because if he was late by one second, he would have been crushed by the train. He is a very sincere actor and works harder than required.” Mukesh Bhatt explained this in a chat shared by Wild Films India’s YouTube channel. He also mentioned, “During the shoot, Aamir got so invested that he forgot that his life is at stake. It is God’s grace that he got saved otherwise Aamir would be dead today.”

Ghulam released in 1998 and was quite a big hit. Even before its release, Aamir’s song ‘Aati Kya Khandala’became a hit and after the release, his stunt became the talk of the town.

