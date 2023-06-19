‘Aankhein Bohot...': Woman Shares Pick-up Line By Gym Trainer And Desi Twitter is Concerned

Girls often encounter situations where people slide into their DMs with a pickup line or an icebreaker. Then, there are times when people try such lines face to face and nothing can be more awkward. In a similar instance, Twitter user ‘Ruth’ shared how her gym trainer tried a pick up line on her and everyone is cringing hard after it.

Taking to Twitter, Ruth explained, her gym trainer said to her “aapne kya hypnotise karne ka course kar rakha hai?" “I was so baffled i took out my ear buds and said “what", to which he proceeded “aapki aankhein bahut nashili hai?,” Ruth mentioned further.

The tweet has left people conflicted on Twitter. While some are cringing hard, others believe it’s not okay to make someone uncomfortable like that. Have a look:

“Today, my gym trainer said to me “aapne kya hypnotise karne ka course kar rakha hai?" I was so baffled i took out my ear buds and said “what", to which he proceeded “aapki aankhein bahut nashili hai?" wrote a Twitter user mocking Ruth. Another person mentioned, “wth this is so annoying like yk gym is such a safe place for some of us and udhar bhi agar ye chalta raha then kya kare hum log?”

“Primary reason I never go the gym and instead walk in my building! Not just gym trainers and not just comments like this… People love to disturb your rhythm and focus and stare/chat up/give unnecessary gyan on what you do wrong or what you should do… Ughh!” wrote another user.

