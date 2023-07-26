AAP’s MP Raghav Chadha Trolled With Memes After Crow Attack Outside Parliament

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha has become a target of memes on social media after he was attacked by a crow within the premises of Parliament. Images which have surfaced online shows Raghav speaking on the phone while being attacked. BJP’s official Twitter handle took a jibe at the AAP MP as they shared the images with an old Hindi saying,

“Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate.” It translates to ‘Crow bites the liar.’ The hilarious moment was captured by a

photographer of news agency PTI.

There are a total of three pictures which show a crow flying over Raghav’s head and pecking. This happened as he came out of the House after attending Rajya Sabha proceedings. Shocked by the crow’s actions, the AAP MP bent down.

People on Twitter took advantage of the moment and started sharing the image till it went viral. Here, have a look for yourself:

“Till today I had only heard, today I also saw that the crow had bitten the liar!” wrote BJP in the caption.

These tweets have been linked to Raghav’s remarks in respect to the unrest in Manipur. “BJP wants to hide the atrocities being committed in Manipur," the AAP leader said in a statement. With this, he accused BJP of hampering the functioning of Parliament and expressed the need to hold the government accountable. Taking to Twitter, the AAP leader announced that INDIA plans to introduce a no-confidence motion against the ruling BJP-led central government in the Lok Sabha.