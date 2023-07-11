'Ab Toh Sharam Kar Le Bumrah' Memes Rise on Twitter As Fans Troll Pacer for Absence from Cricket

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s eagerly awaited return to international cricket has become an elusive dream, courtesy of his persistent injury concerns. The void left by this star bowler’s absence has not only haunted India in the WTC final, where they suffered a crushing 209-run defeat but also in the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup of the previous year. With this, fans have been left in agony, unable to contain their frustrations, and have resorted to trolling Bumrah mercilessly under the meme template ‘Ab toh sharam karle Bumrah’ (Have some shame, Bumrah).

Like clockwork, Twitter users seize every opportunity to bring up Bumrah’s name whenever a picture or video surfaces showing someone persevering against all odds. It’s as if they have an obligation to troll Bumrah for supposedly evading his national duties as an Indian cricketer.

Whether it’s the recent sight of Australian spinner Nathan Lyon bravely hobbling on crutches during Ashes or a disabled domestic cricketer showcasing extraordinary skills, trolls simply cannot resist the urge to drag Bumrah into the mix and unleash some creative memes. The latest addition to this saga was a picture of a hand pump found on a long log to combat flooding, which led one memer to cheekily proclaim, ‘Ab to sharam karle Bumrah’.

But these instances are just the tip of the iceberg, as there exists a treasure trove of such hilarious memes.

Take a Look:

After facing a lengthy hiatus due to persistent back issues, Jasprit Bumrah has been absent from the cricketing scene since September of the previous year. However, there is a glimmer of hope on the horizon as reports suggest that Bumrah is set to make a comeback for Team India in August during their tour of Ireland, where a three-match T20I series awaits.

This series will serve as a litmus test for Bumrah’s fitness, providing valuable insights before the upcoming Asia Cup in September. Following that, the entire cricketing world will shift its focus to the highly anticipated ODI World Cup, scheduled to begin on October 5.