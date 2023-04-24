'Absolutely Sickening': Heartless Woman Abandons Disabled Dog In Middle Of A Street

Abandoning a pet just because of their disability is an act that can never be forgiven by anyone. That’s why, when a woman was caught deserting a dog in the middle of a road on a surveillance camera, she was criticised on social media for her heartless action. The incident occurred almost three years ago in Portugal and now the visuals of the heartbreaking moment have once again left the internet in tears. In the clip, the woman halts the car to step out before opening the backdoor of the vehicle.

The first one to step out was a black furry pooch, while the abandoned white-furred animal, who couldn’t get out on its own was lifted and placed down by the woman. Just seconds later, the woman ushers the black dog in and shuts the backdoor. The white one who had visible wounds on both its front legs approaches the front door of the vehicle only to get shooed away by the lady. She locks all the doors and moves away as the abandoned pooch continues to move helplessly.

The Twitter user who reshared the clip called it “The saddest video in the world.” Before adding, “People are the most disgusting things on this planet.” Take a look at the video here:

The saddest video in the world😭😭😭😭 … people are the most disgusting things on this planet😡 pic.twitter.com/D23wer46O8— Interesting Channel (@ChannelInteres) April 22, 2023

With over lakh views, the heartbreaking visuals have left many dog lovers enraged. A user asked, “Did someone rescue that abandoned doggie?”

Did someone recue that abandoned doggie? 😭😭😭😭😭— 絕望的小米子 (@mimifung88) April 22, 2023

Another couldn’t fathom how people like the woman event exist, “How can they abandon someone like this?”

How can someone abandon like this ? 💔💔— Loki (@Loki3398) April 22, 2023

One more added, “This is so bad I am going to cry.”

This is so bad I am going to Cry ((— ❗️Татьяна (@SLAIMA51) April 23, 2023

Meanwhile, a user called it, “Absolutely infuriating and sickening.”

Absolutely infuriating & sickening— Cody (@_codythomas) April 22, 2023

A section of the internet wanted the woman to get apprehended. “That poor doggy. She doesn’t deserve to own an animal ever again. I hope karma reaches her,” wrote one.

That poor doggy. She’s doesn’t deserve to own an animal ever again. I hope karma reaches her— TheEkequalizer (@ekequalizer) April 22, 2023

Another added, “People like this do not deserve any pets. I hope they get prosecuted. This makes me livid!”

People like this do not deserve any pets. I hope they got prosecuted! This makes me livid! 😡— Laterbroski (@laterbroski) April 23, 2023

A page mentioned that the dog has now found a permanent home: “For all those who are heartbroken after seeing this, gotta know TinTin’s previous owner was arrested & he was rescued & now has a permanent home. He’s happy and healthy receiving loads of love."

For all those who are heartbroken after seeing this, gotta know TinTin's previous owner was arrested & he was rescued & now has a permanent home. He's happy and healthy recieving loads of love pic.twitter.com/tH3X8QtCfv— Surge (@SurgeEnglish) April 23, 2023

The surveillance footage came from a private bus company in the Cristo Rei neighbourhood of Portugal. The clip was initially shared by a Facebook user Ana Paula Scherer.

Read all the Latest News here