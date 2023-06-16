'Adipurush' Dialogues Make Everyone Cringe Hard. Twitter Asks, 'Do Gods Talk Like That?'

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer ‘Adipurush’ has finally made its way to theaters. The movie features Kriti Sanon as Sita, Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, and Sunny Singh as Laxman. The much anticipated movie has sold over 4.7 lakh tickets for the first weekend shows. According to multiple film trade analysts, Adipurush will easily cross the Rs 50 crore mark on the first day of its release. The movie offers a modern interpretation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. Even though the film is getting mixed reviews, fans are all praise for Prabhas and Kriti’s performances.

Also Read: ‘Adipurush’ Roasted Over VFX, Costumes As Twitter Comes Armed With Honest Memes

However, there is one thing that has massively disappointed the fans. Taking to social media site Twitter, many expressed how some of the dialogues are pure cringe. Dialogues like, “Jo humari behno ko haath lagaayenge, unki lanka laga denge,” “Teri bua ka bageecha hai jo hawa khane aa gaya?", and “Jali na teri? Ab aur jalegi,” have been called out by people online.

“Adipurush makers have messed this beyond redemption. After putting such dialogues on our gods, they have put a disclaimer in film that it isn’t based on Valmiki’s Ramayana. Mocking Ramayana but also playing legally safe. Ridiculous..Hurtful,” wrote a Twitter user.

Here are a few tweets:

Adipurush makers have messed this beyond redemption. After putting such dialogues on our gods, they have put a disclaimer in film that it isn’t based on Valmiki’s Ramayana. Mocking Ramayana but also playing legally safe. Ridiculous..Hurtful… pic.twitter.com/hYz1fkrCOL — Monica Verma (@TrulyMonica) June 16, 2023

#Adipurush 1st halfThe music & BGM attempt to enhance the borderline laughable visuals. Portions of the film look like a demo version of a mobile game. The dialogues like JO HUMARI BEHNO KA HAATH LAGAAYENGE, UNKI LANKA LAGA DENGE don’t help the case either! Passable at best — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) June 16, 2023

*Lanka Dahan Scene*Ravana's son lights up Hanuman's Tail: Jali na.. Jiski jalti hai.. Bajrang: Kapda tere baap ka. Tel tere baap ka. Aag bhi tere baap ki. Toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki. Is this true? — Namitea19 (@namit_malhotra) June 16, 2023

i think the #Adipurush team approach the #Brahmastra dialogue writter bhai itna cringe dialogue — OG REVIEW (@ogreviwer) June 16, 2023

meanwhile #Adipurush dialogue : Indrajit lights up Hanuman's tail and says -Jali na ? Jiski jalti hai.. Bajrang bali responds : Kapda tere baap ka, tel tere baap ka, aag tere baap ki, jalegi bhi tere baap ki modern day ramayan pic.twitter.com/bbaIh943Ja — OG REVIEW (@ogreviwer) June 16, 2023

Meanwhile, producer and film trade expert Girish Johar while speaking to News18 said, “It should be releasing across 4000 screens. There are shows as early as five o’clock in the morning in certain cities. That means that the dynamics of the box office will be very strongly at play. I think Adipurush, for sure, will take an opening in the range of Rs 40-50 crore across all the languages, which will definitely put the film in the list of the top ten highest grossers, all languages combined.”

Also Read: Om Raut’s Old Tweet ‘Trolling’ SRK’s ‘FAN’ Goes Viral As ‘Adipurush’ Gets Panned Online