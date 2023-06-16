'Adipurush' Roasted Over VFX, Costumes As Twitter Comes Armed With Honest Memes

‘Adipurush’, the highly anticipated film of 2023 starring South superstar Prabhas, has finally made its way to theaters. The movie, which features Kriti Sanon as Sita, Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, and Sunny Singh as Laxman in prominent roles, offers a modern interpretation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. Although the initial teaser received a lukewarm response and the filmmakers took a step back to refine the visual effects, devoted fans remained enthusiastic about experiencing the film on the big screen, particularly after the release of the trailer. The wait has now ended for Prabhas fans as they flocked to theaters nationwide on June 16th. However, despite high expectations, ‘Adipurush’ fell short of the public’s expectations, with users expressing their disappointment through memes and critical commentary on Twitter, particularly regarding the portrayal of mythological characters and the quality of VFX.

Some fans have humourously compared a sequence of Prabhas’ appearance in the film to that of Jesus Christ instead of the expected portrayal of Lord Rama, leading to playful trolling. Similarly, Saif Ali Khan’s depiction of Ravana has also faced criticism, with fans commenting that his portrayal resembles an Afghan invader rather than the iconic King Ravana. Additionally, the inclusion of unconventional tattoos on Indrajeet’s body has left fans dissatisfied. Above all, it was the poor quality of VFX came as the major target for criticism and was subjected to harsh roastings.

Overall, fans’ reactions have sparked a wave of memes and jokes on social media, as they creatively express their opinions and give reviews in a light-hearted manner.

Also Read: Black Mirror’s Return to Netflix With Season 6 Has Twitter ‘Binging’ on Memes

Check Out How ‘Adipurush’ Release Inspired a Memefest on Twitter

Modern hair-cuts, tattoos, cheap animations and cringe dialogues. Adipurush is an All India TikTok association meeting#AdipurushReview — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 16, 2023

Watched Adipurush fdfs, very disappointed that there’s no rap song from MC stan in the movie.— (@firki07) June 16, 2023

Even Allu Arjun couldn’t save Adipurush to be a disaster pic.twitter.com/Edu2bFZNLd— B️rle-G (blue tick) (@Hero_Zumour) June 16, 2023

Indrajeet hai ya ..South Delhi ka Tattoo artist pic.twitter.com/eeNwpTKIRV— BekaarAaadmi (@BekaarAaadmi) June 16, 2023

Why they didnt show Raavan in the trailer. Whatta beauty pic.twitter.com/tOByYsdeu8— Bob (@Bobby_almost) June 16, 2023

Mom Can I have Jesus ??No we have Jesus at home.Jesus at home pic.twitter.com/f1V6xwpQFL — Vaibhav Joshi (@joshiisenough) June 16, 2023

Meanwhile, a delightful incident unfolded at a theatre, capturing the hearts of many as a video of the moment went viral. In the footage, a monkey was spotted peeking out from a wall, surprising and delighting the audience. The unexpected appearance of the monkey elicited joyful reactions from the spectators, who enthusiastically cheered and chanted ‘Jai Hanuman Ji’ as a tribute to the revered deity as they watched ‘Adipurush’.

Also Read: What Era Are You in Right Now? Desis Share Memes to Express Bittersweet Mood in Viral Twitter Trend

On its first day, ‘Adipurush’ has already sold over 62,000 seats in popular cinema chains, setting an impressive start. As anticipation continues to build, the upcoming weekend has already seen more than 1.12 lakh tickets booked by eager moviegoers. By Thursday night, the film is projected to achieve a remarkable sale of 2.5 lakh tickets, establishing new records in Hindi cinema bookings.